Hyderabad: Metro Expansion + EVZIP: City’s Revolutionary Transport Overhaul

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion project is making remarkable strides in the Old City, aligning with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s vision to transform Hyderabad into a world-class city. This phase of the project promises to provide modern connectivity to historically underserved areas, while enhancing the city’s overall transportation infrastructure.

MGBS to Chandrayangutta Stretch Underway

One of the most anticipated corridors of the Metro expansion, the stretch from MGBS to Chandrayangutta, is progressing rapidly. This vital link will bring much-needed modern connectivity to a significant portion of Hyderabad’s Old City, which has long been underserved by public transport options.

Property Acquisitions and Compensation

As part of the Metro expansion, approximately 1,100 properties need to be acquired. To date, 270 property owners have voluntarily offered their properties to support the project. Compensation amounting to Rs 80 crore has been paid to 170 property owners, with an additional Rs 80 crore scheduled to be disbursed after ownership verification. This collaborative approach is expected to minimize disruptions and speed up the construction process.

Network Expansion and Future Prospects

The Metro’s expansion is poised to reshape Hyderabad’s transportation landscape. Currently, the Metro network spans 69 km, and with the expansion, it will grow to over 200 km, providing residents with a much more extensive and accessible public transportation system.

At a recent event marking the launch of electric two-wheelers and cabs by EVZIP for ‘First and Last Mile Connectivity,’ Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy emphasized the significant role that the Metro Rail network will play in transforming the city. The Metro is expected to ease traffic congestion, reduce travel times, and offer environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional transport.

Complementary EVZIP Connectivity Services

To further enhance the Metro experience, EVZIP has introduced a fleet of electric vehicles, including 100 women-driven two-wheelers under the initiative ‘EV Zip Esha.’ These vehicles will operate from key Metro stations, such as Parade Grounds and Secunderabad East, to neighborhoods including Malkajgiri, Sainikpuri, and ECIL. This service will help ensure smooth and seamless first and last-mile connectivity for Metro passengers, making public transport more accessible and convenient.

Growing Metro Usage

With approximately 5 lakh people already using the Metro daily, the expansion and the addition of electric vehicles will significantly improve the daily commute for Hyderabad’s residents. These efforts, combined with the ongoing development of new Metro corridors, are set to revolutionize the city’s public transport system.

A Collaborative Effort for Urban Progress

The event, which saw senior officials from L&T Metro Rail and EVZIP in attendance, highlighted the collaborative effort between various stakeholders to bring Hyderabad closer to becoming a model for sustainable and efficient urban transport. The expanding Metro network, combined with eco-friendly transportation options like electric vehicles, aims to enhance the quality of life for citizens and transform Hyderabad into a modern, well-connected metropolis.