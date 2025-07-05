HMDA’s New Land Pooling Act Promises Better Infrastructure and Planning

Hyderabad: In a major urban planning move, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is set to revamp the Land Pooling Act by introducing changes to enhance infrastructure development and curb illegal constructions. A notification has been issued by HMDA to appoint a consultant for finalizing the revised framework.

HMDA and GHMC to Benefit from Strengthened Land Bank

Under the new Land Pooling policy, 40% of pooled land will be retained by the government. This move is expected to boost the land banks of HMDA, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and other local bodies, enabling them to repurpose these plots for future urban expansion and infrastructure projects.

Local Area Development Plan (LADP) to Be Integrated

The revised Act will also incorporate the Local Area Development Plan (LADP), streamlining the process of developing layouts on lands belonging to:

Farmers

Assignees

Government and private entities

These layouts will include full infrastructure in the 40% of land retained by the government, while the remaining 60% will be handed back to landowners with development support.

Improved Infrastructure and Amenities in New Layouts

Each developed plot will feature:

Proper road networks

Drainage systems

Drinking water connections

Electricity infrastructure

This marks a significant improvement over the current Land Pooling Act, which does not mandate separate land allocation for public facilities such as schools, universities, hospitals, and power stations.

Addressing Encroachment and Piracy of Public Land

Authorities acknowledged that the 10% land reserved for public purposes under the current rules has often been subject to encroachment and unauthorized usage. The new policy aims to strictly enforce the reservation and development of such spaces for genuine public use, reducing misuse and enhancing transparency.

Key Objectives of the New Policy