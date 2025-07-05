YouTube’s New Monetization Policy: These Channels Will Lose Monetization – Details Inside

Internet Desk: In a major update for content creators, YouTube has announced a significant policy change under its YouTube Partner Program (YPP) aimed at promoting original and creative content. Starting July 15, 2025, channels featuring repetitive or reused videos will no longer be eligible for monetization.

Originality is Key: Repetitive Content Will Not Be Monetized

According to YouTube’s official support page, the platform is now shifting its focus towards genuine creativity, warning creators that re-uploaded content, mashups, or AI-generated slideshows that lack originality will not qualify for ad revenue.

The new policy is designed to reward authentic creators and reduce content that clutters the platform with low-value or misleading material.

Also Read: Woman Clears ₹10 Lakh Debt in Just 30 Days Using ChatGPT — Here’s How She Did It

Banned Content Types Under the New Policy

YouTube has also listed specific types of content that will not qualify for monetization:

Clickbait Titles and Thumbnails: Misleading viewers using deceptive visuals or headlines

Misleading viewers using deceptive visuals or headlines Low-Quality Content: Videos that provide no educational or entertainment value

Videos that provide Reused Content: Re-uploads of others’ work with minimal or no transformation

Re-uploads of others’ work with Over-Edited Videos: Even heavily edited versions of existing videos, such as reaction mashups or voiceovers, will be demonetized

New Rules Encourage Educational and Entertaining Videos

YouTube clarified that only high-quality original content will be considered for monetization. Eligible videos must meet these standards:

Educational Value: Informative videos that teach or raise awareness

Informative videos that teach or raise awareness Entertainment Factor: Creative, engaging content that is fresh and original

Creative, engaging content that is fresh and original Authenticity: Use of original visuals, voiceovers, and scripting by the creator

Minimum Criteria to Join the YouTube Partner Program

To become a monetized channel under the new guidelines, creators must meet the existing YPP eligibility criteria, including:

1,000 subscribers

4,000 valid public watch hours in the last 12 months

A Boon for Genuine Creators

Experts see this policy shift as a positive development in favor of hard-working content creators. It aims to curb the misuse of the platform by discouraging spammy, repetitive, and lazy uploads.

“YouTube is clearly prioritizing originality, education, and creativity, ensuring that real talent gets rewarded,” said a digital media analyst.

Creators are encouraged to re-evaluate their content strategy before the July 15 deadline, to avoid losing access to ad revenues and maintain their standing in the YouTube Partner Program.