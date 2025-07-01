Woman Clears ₹10 Lakh Debt in Just 30 Days Using ChatGPT — Here’s How She Did It

In a story that has taken social media by storm, a 35-year-old realtor from Delaware, USA, has successfully cleared ₹10 lakh in debt within just 30 days—all thanks to a financial plan designed by ChatGPT.

Meet Jennifer Allen: Realtor, Content Creator, and New Mom

Jennifer Allen, a real estate agent and content creator, was grappling with a massive debt of ₹20 lakh caused by a lack of financial discipline and rising expenses following the birth of her child. Despite decent earnings, she admitted:

“No one ever taught me financial discipline.”

With mounting medical bills, baby care expenses, and credit card dependence, Jennifer found herself in a financial crisis. She insists there were no luxury expenses, just everyday survival costs that spiraled out of control.

Turning to ChatGPT for Help

In a desperate bid to regain control over her finances, Jennifer turned to ChatGPT. She input details of her income, expenses, assets, and liabilities, and asked the AI chatbot for guidance.

ChatGPT analyzed her financial situation and suggested a custom 30-day savings plan. From that day, Jennifer strictly followed every recommendation provided by the chatbot.

What the Plan Included

Following ChatGPT’s advice, Jennifer:

Cut unnecessary expenses

Canceled unused subscriptions

Revived forgotten bank accounts and recovered idle funds

Tracked and limited daily spending

These small, consistent changes helped her save enough to repay half of her total debt within a month.

Another 30-Day Plan Underway

Encouraged by her success, Jennifer is now following another 30-day plan generated by ChatGPT to clear the remaining ₹10 lakh.

“I didn’t do anything extraordinary. I just followed a clear, structured plan and brought my spending under control,” she shared.

Viral Inspiration for Financial Discipline

Jennifer’s story has gone viral, sparking discussions about how AI tools like ChatGPT can aid in personal finance management. With rising global debt and inflation, her experience serves as an example of how digital tools can empower individuals to regain control over their finances.