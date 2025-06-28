Elon Musk Warns: AI Will Replace Many Jobs, but ‘Human Experiences’ Will Remain Priceless

Elon Musk recently shared his views on two critical global issues: the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on jobs and the ongoing decline in fertility rates worldwide. His comments on X (formerly Twitter) have ignited widespread discussion about how humanity must adapt to these challenges.

AI’s Impact on Jobs: The Value of Human Experiences

When asked by Peter H. Diamandis, Executive Chairman of XPRIZE, which jobs AI will not be able to automate, Musk responded, “There will be a premium for human experiences.” This statement reflects growing concerns about automation threatening various sectors like manufacturing, customer service, and data entry.

Musk emphasized that jobs requiring creativity, empathy, and emotional intelligence—such as storytelling, caregiving, therapy, education, the arts, and hospitality—will likely remain essential. These roles depend on uniquely human qualities that machines cannot replicate.

Musk Warns of Population Collapse Due to Falling Fertility Rates

In a separate discussion, Musk addressed the alarming global decline in fertility rates. He stated that to maintain population stability, “People who have kids do need to have 3 kids to make up for those who have 0 or 1 kid, or the population will collapse.” According to Musk, the average number of children per woman should be 2.7—much higher than the widely accepted replacement rate of 2.1.

Current birth rates in many countries fall below this threshold: the U.S. at 1.66, Italy at 1.29, and Japan at 1.30. Musk’s concern highlights the urgency of addressing demographic shifts that could have long-term social and economic impacts.

The Future of Work and Society in a Changing World

Musk’s remarks bring to light two major future challenges: adapting the workforce to a growing AI presence and tackling the demographic crisis caused by low fertility rates. His call to preserve jobs that value human experience and creativity, alongside warnings about population decline, urges policymakers, businesses, and society to rethink current approaches.

As the world evolves, the importance of emotional intelligence roles in storytelling, caregiving, therapy, education, the arts, and hospitality will continue to grow—providing a uniquely human touch in an automated era.