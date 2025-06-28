Apple iPhone 17 Leak: Upgraded Selfie Camera and New Display Confirmed

California: With the official launch still months away, the Apple iPhone 17 series has already generated massive buzz in the tech community. Apple is expected to unveil four models under the series this September:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Among these, the iPhone 17 base variant is drawing attention for its notable upgrades in camera, display, and performance, despite potential chipset limitations.

iPhone 17 Price in India, Dubai, and USA (Expected)

Early leaks hint at a global pricing structure that remains competitive:

India : Starting at ₹89,900

: Starting at USA : Priced at $899

: Priced at Dubai (UAE): AED 3,799

Pricing may vary depending on regional factors like taxation, import duties, and currency fluctuations.

iPhone 17 Display and Design: Bigger Screen with 120Hz ProMotion Panel

The iPhone 17 is rumored to get a 6.3-inch ProMotion display, slightly larger than the 6.1-inch panel seen in the iPhone 16. This display will support a 120Hz refresh rate, promising smoother animations and better gaming or video experiences.

Design-wise, Apple seems to be retaining the signature style, with a pill-shaped vertical camera module on the top left of the rear panel—consistent with current-generation models.

Camera Upgrades: iPhone 17 to Feature 24MP Front Camera

A major enhancement is expected in the front camera, with leaks suggesting a 24MP sensor for sharper selfies and clearer video calls. The rear camera setup is likely to resemble that of the iPhone 16, with similar sensor specifications.

Performance: A18 Chipset Likely, While Pro Models May Get A19

One point of contention among Apple fans is the processor choice. The iPhone 17 may ship with the A18 chipset, unlike its higher-end siblings in the series which are expected to feature the next-gen A19 Bionic chip. While still powerful, this move might disappoint users expecting uniform performance across the lineup.

Battery and Charging: Larger Battery with 35W Fast Charging Support

Good news on the battery front—sources suggest that the iPhone 17 may include a larger battery than the previous model and support 35W fast charging, a first for Apple’s base variants. This could offer longer screen-on time and faster top-ups for daily use.

Final Thoughts: iPhone 17 Could Be the Best Base Model Yet

If the leaks hold true, the iPhone 17 could be one of the most feature-packed base models Apple has launched to date. While retaining a similar design, it brings meaningful improvements in the camera, display, and battery departments—though the A18 chip might leave performance enthusiasts wanting more.