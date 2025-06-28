Toxic Water Scam Busted in Hyderabad: Illegal Tankers Supplying Contaminated Water

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on illegal water supply operations, HYDRAA (Hyderabad Residents Awareness and Action Association) filed a formal complaint against several water tanker operators accused of illegally drawing polluted water from Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur and supplying it to hostels and residential areas.

Acting on the complaint, Madhapur Police registered a case against multiple private tanker operators who were reportedly extracting water from unauthorised borewells and selling it under the pretext of clean drinking water.

Toxic Water Supplied to Hostels and Homes

HYDRAA revealed that the contaminated water was being sold to hostels, residential houses, and even vulnerable populations like students and pregnant women, under the false claim that it was potable.

Preliminary lab reports by the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) confirmed that the water contained dangerously high levels of lead, cadmium, and nickel — all known to be hazardous to human health.

TGPCB Lab Reports Reveal Alarming Heavy Metal Contamination

HYDRAA, in collaboration with an irrigation scientist, collected water samples from two tankers, a residential house near Sunnam Cheruvu, and a culvert in the same locality on June 10. The samples were then sent to the Telangana Pollution Control Board for analysis.

The TGPCB test results were alarming:

Lead Levels (Permissible: 0.01 mg/L)

Tanker Samples : 0.073 mg/L

: 0.073 mg/L Residential House : 0.122 mg/L

: 0.122 mg/L Culvert Water: 0.073 mg/L

Cadmium Levels (Permissible: 0.003 mg/L)

Tankers : 0.008 mg/L and 0.007 mg/L

: 0.008 mg/L and 0.007 mg/L House : 0.010 mg/L

: 0.010 mg/L Culvert: 0.007 mg/L

Nickel Levels (Permissible: 0.02 mg/L)

Tankers : 0.038 mg/L

: 0.038 mg/L House : 0.046 mg/L

: 0.046 mg/L Culvert: 0.023 mg/L

All readings significantly exceeded safe limits, putting consumers at serious risk of heavy metal poisoning.

Police Register FIR, Begin Investigation

Madhapur Inspector D. Krishna Mohan confirmed that the case was booked after a complaint was lodged by HYDRAA officials and irrigation scientist Srivalli. He said:

“With the promise that the water is pure, they supplied it to several persons including women and students. Officials complained that the water is filled with heavy metals like lead and nickel, and so lodged a complaint.”

A case has been registered under relevant sections of public safety and environmental law, and investigations are ongoing to identify all parties involved in this illegal water racket.

Public Health at Risk: HYDRAA Calls for Immediate Action

HYDRAA has demanded strict action against the violators and requested the government to enforce stronger regulations on private water supply operators. They also urged the public to avoid consuming water from unverified sources and to report suspicious tanker activity to the local authorities.

A Wake-Up Call for Urban Water Safety

This incident highlights the urgent need for better oversight of urban water supply systems, especially in areas with high population density like Madhapur. As illegal tanker operations continue to exploit groundwater and mislead consumers, the health of thousands remains at stake.