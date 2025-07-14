Telangana New Ration Cards Rolled Out for 58 Lakh Families, 11.3 Lakh to Benefit Immediately

Nalgonda: Telangana New Ration Cards Rolled Out: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday launched the distribution of new ration cards at Tirumalagiri in Tungaturthi constituency, Suryapet district, while strongly criticising the previous BRS government for its failure to issue a single ration card during its decade-long rule. The CM also laid the foundation stone for several development works worth ₹34.20 crore.

Telangana New Ration Cards Rolled Out: “Ration Card is the Self-Respect of the Poor”: Revanth Reddy

While addressing the gathering, Revanth Reddy asserted that ration cards are not just a welfare tool, but a symbol of identity and dignity for the underprivileged. “A ration card is a weapon to fight hunger,” he said. Taking a jibe at the BRS regime, he said that while the poor were left hungry, the then-government focused on opening belt shops (liquor outlets), not ration shops.

Opposition Criticising Welfare, Says CM

The Chief Minister condemned the opposition parties for criticising his government for distributing rice through ration shops. “We are not only providing ration but also buying the farmers’ crops and giving them a bonus,” he said. He stressed that Telangana is the top paddy-producing state in India today.

Congress Legacy and Farmer Loan Waiver

Revanth reminded people that it was the Congress government that initiated irrigation projects, which are benefiting Nalgonda today. He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to waiving ₹2 lakh farm loans, refuting opposition claims that the promise was abandoned. “Within just nine days of assuming power, we disbursed Rythu Bharosa funds to farmers,” he said.

Major Schemes and Job Announcements

Revanth highlighted the government’s commitment to the Mahalaxmi Scheme, which provides ₹10,000 worth of free bus travel for women. He revealed that ₹6,500 crore has already been spent under this scheme.

The CM also announced that 2 lakh government jobs will be filled in the next two years as part of his government’s employment push.

Criticism of KCR and Kaleshwaram

Revanth did not hold back while targeting former CM K Chandrashekar Rao over the Kaleshwaram project, calling it “Koleswaram” due to its alleged failures. He sarcastically said that some people deserve to be “hung near the Kaleshwaram structure” for turning it into a scandal. He also challenged BRS leaders to a public debate on irrigation projects.

Attack on Jagadish Reddy

CM Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on former minister Jagadish Reddy, questioning his 10-year tenure without bringing irrigation water to Tungaturthi. Referring to a local BRS leader, he said, “A three-foot leader who doesn’t have porridge is now roaming in Benz cars.”

He also pointed out the lack of basic infrastructure in the region, such as MMO, MPDO offices, and even a police station, blaming the BRS government’s inefficiency.

58 Lakh New Ration Cards in Telangana

Revanth Reddy announced that 58 lakh new ration cards are being distributed across Telangana, benefiting 11.3 lakh new beneficiaries. He confirmed that the total number of ration card holders in the state has reached 95.56 lakh.

Conclusion:

With the launch of the ration card distribution and multiple development works, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy positioned his government as one focused on restoring the dignity of the poor, uplifting farmers, and correcting the failures of the past—while taking bold shots at his political opponents.