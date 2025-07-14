Telangana Kharif Season in Crisis Due to Poor Rainfall and Water Shortage

Hyderabad: Telangana Kharif Season in Crisis: Sowing activity for the ongoing Vaanakalam (Kharif) season in Telangana has been severely impacted due to deficient rainfall and uncertainty over irrigation water supply, sparking serious concerns among the farming community across the state.

Telangana Kharif Season in Crisis: Only 42.48% of Targeted Area Cultivated

As per official data, crops have been sown in just 56.26 lakh acres, which is only 42.48% of the targeted 132.44 lakh acres for this season. Although marginally higher than last year’s 56.19 lakh acres during the same period, the shortfall remains worrying for agricultural planners and farmers alike.

Also Read: Where Are Indiramma Houses? GHMC Constituency Residents Left in the Dark

Monsoon Deficit Worsens the Situation

The State has received only 165.5 mm of rainfall, compared to the 218.9 mm during the same period last year and a normal average of 186.4 mm, reflecting an 11% deficit. This delayed and uneven monsoon has drastically limited rainfed sowing.

Adding to the crisis, despite substantial inflows from upper riparian states, the State government’s delay in lifting irrigation water through various projects has further aggravated the situation.

Rainfed Cultivation Limited to Select Crops

Due to the poor rainfall, cultivation is now largely restricted to areas supported by borewells and tanks. Crops like cotton, maize, chilli, soybean, peas, and sorghum dominate sowing in these regions. While late June and early July rains offered some relief, agriculture department officials caution that good rainfall in the next two weeks is crucial to prevent crop damage, especially for cotton, chilli, and sorghum.

Paddy and Pulses Lagging Behind

While paddy cultivation is progressing through the nursery and transplanting stages, the area covered remains a concern. Only 5.01 lakh acres have been cultivated so far, which is a sharp decline from the normal area of 62.47 lakh acres. Meanwhile, the sowing of pulses is underway.

Among key crops:

Cotton has seen relatively better progress at 36.30 lakh acres (up from 35.71 lakh acres last year)

has seen relatively better progress at (up from 35.71 lakh acres last year) Maize area rose to 5.34 lakh acres , a significant increase from 2.45 lakh acres

area rose to , a significant increase from However, paddy coverage remains drastically low

Farmers Rely on Hope and Early Showers

With weather predictions from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) suggesting only light to moderate rainfall till July 16, anxious farmers are planting at the slightest drizzle, hoping to make the most of the narrow sowing window. Agriculture experts warn that the window for optimal sowing is closing fast, leaving little time for corrective action.

Farmers Demand Immediate Government Action

Farmers’ unions are urging the Congress-led Telangana government to act quickly. Their demands include:

Advance payment of crop insurance premiums

Pressure on insurance companies to speed up claim settlements in case of crop failures

Crucial Fortnight Ahead for Telangana Agriculture

“The next couple of weeks are critical,” said a senior Agriculture Department official. “If rains do not materialise soon, the State’s crop coverage may fall well short of the one crore acre target.”

The government, agriculture scientists, and farmers alike now look to the skies — hoping that the monsoon will revive in time to rescue Telangana’s crucial Kharif season.