Where Are Indiramma Houses? GHMC Constituency Residents Left in the Dark

Medchal: Several eligible citizens in GHMC constituencies like Malkajgiri, Uppal, and Kukatpally are anxiously waiting for the implementation of the Indiramma Housing Scheme, which was officially launched on January 15. Despite initial enthusiasm and submission of applications, the scheme is yet to be rolled out in these urban zones.

The Indiramma scheme is currently applicable only in Medchal and Quthbullapur constituencies of Medchal district, leaving out the densely populated GHMC regions. This has raised concerns and sparked allegations of intentional delay in implementation.

Housing Scheme Progress Sluggish in Medchal District

Although the Congress government had earlier announced that Indiramma houses would be inaugurated during the month of Shravana, construction progress paints a different picture.

In Medchal constituency , out of 1,400 sanctioned houses , only 18 have been completed .

, out of , only . 144 houses are at basement level.

are at basement level. 700 houses have only reached the sealing stage.

have only reached the sealing stage. In Quthbullapur, 144 houses have been sanctioned with minimal progress.

Such slow development suggests that the promise of house inaugurations in Shravana month may not be fulfilled.

Allegations of Political Pressure in Beneficiary Selection

One of the main roadblocks appears to be the delay in selecting eligible beneficiaries. As per sources:

Officials are unable to finalize the beneficiary list without clearance from local Indiramma committees.

without clearance from local Indiramma committees. Allegations have surfaced that Congress leaders are pressuring officials to favor party members during the selection process.

to favor party members during the selection process. Applicants claim that District In-Charge Minister Sridhar Babu’s approval is being treated as mandatory, further stalling the process.

This has caused frustration among genuine applicants, who allege that the scheme is becoming a political tool rather than a welfare initiative.

Need for Transparency and Fast-Track Implementation

With mounting pressure and public dissatisfaction, there is an urgent need for:

Transparent beneficiary selection

Timely construction updates

Equal implementation across all constituencies, including those under GHMC limits

Citizens now await action from the Congress-led Telangana government to fulfill the housing promises made under the Indiramma scheme without political bias.