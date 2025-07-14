Nothing Phone 3 Debuts in India with Premium Features and Anti-Distraction Focus

New Delhi: Nothing, the tech startup co-founded by Carl Pei, has officially launched its most premium smartphone to date — the Nothing Phone 3, starting at ₹79,999. But unlike typical flagship smartphone releases, the company isn’t focusing solely on performance and features — it’s also pushing back against screen addiction.

"Smartphones were once like a bicycle for the mind," said Carl Pei in an interview with Bloomberg, emphasizing that phones should help boost productivity — not fuel distraction. Table of Contents Nothing Phone 3: Premium Specs, Thoughtful Design

AI Integration, Made-in-India Manufacturing, and Future Vision

AI Integration, Made-in-India Manufacturing, and Future Vision

Pei admitted that even he occasionally gets pulled into mindless scrolling, something he hopes the Nothing Phone 3 will help users avoid. The company wants users to stay focused and connected to what matters without feeling the constant urge to check their screens.

The Nothing Phone 3 is designed to compete with Apple and Samsung in the flagship segment. Key features include:

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset

6.67-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

with Triple 50MP rear cameras

Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15

Despite its high-end hardware, the highlight remains Nothing’s design philosophy — particularly the updated transparent back with a new “Glyph Matrix” made of hundreds of programmable micro LEDs. These lights help users handle notifications in a subtle, non-intrusive way.

A unique addition is a red recording light and a dedicated Glyph button to customize alerts — all designed to reduce screen time and notification anxiety.

While Nothing isn’t building its own AI models, it’s integrating AI smart tools like Essential Space and Universal Phone Search to streamline usage and reduce digital clutter.

“We want to automate smartphone use as much as possible by understanding users better,” said Pei.

The Phone 3 is manufactured in India, and exported to the U.S., highlighting India’s growing role in Nothing’s global strategy.

With revenue projected to cross $1 billion this year, the company is reportedly in talks for new funding, although no official announcement has been made yet.