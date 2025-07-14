Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par Crosses ₹160 Crore, Shines Globally

Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s emotional sports drama Sitaare Zameen Par continues to shine at the box office, showcasing a powerful fourth-weekend performance. The film earned ₹2.84 crore net on Sunday, July 13, marking a 13.60% jump from the previous day and pushing its total domestic collection to ₹160.59 crore net.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed ₹5.34 crore over the fourth weekend alone, reaffirming its popularity with Indian audiences. Notably, on July 12, the film recorded a massive 177.78% spike in revenue, indicating a strong second wind during its theatrical run.

A Career Milestone for Genelia Deshmukh

While Sitaare Zameen Par marks yet another hit for Aamir Khan — now his fifth highest-grossing film, trailing only 3 Idiots, PK, Dangal, and Secret Superstar — it also represents a career peak for Genelia Deshmukh, who stars opposite Khan. The film has become her most successful outing since Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na.

Global Collections Near ₹250 Crore

As a spiritual sequel to 2007’s Taare Zameen Par and inspired by the 2018 Spanish film Champions, Sitaare Zameen Par has garnered ₹242.50 crore gross worldwide in just 23 days. Of that, ₹54 crore came from international markets, reflecting its strong global reception.

Released on June 20, the film is directed by RS Prasanna and produced under Aamir Khan Productions with a reported budget of ₹80 crore. On July 13, it recorded a 43.28% occupancy rate for Hindi screenings — a strong figure for its fourth weekend.

Will Sitaare Zameen Par Release on OTT?

Initially, Aamir Khan was hesitant about a digital release. However, reports now suggest that the film may adopt a pay-per-view model on YouTube, offering the makers greater control over pricing and distribution — a potentially game-changing move in Indian cinema.

Ranked Among Top Grossers of the Year

According to IMDb and industry reports, Sitaare Zameen Par currently holds the sixth spot among India’s top-grossing films of 2025 and is expected to soon overtake Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly to enter the top five.