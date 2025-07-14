Trump Promises to Send More Weapons to Help Ukraine Defend Against Attacks

Washington: In a major geopolitical development, US President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will supply Patriot air defence missiles to Ukraine, bolstering the war-torn country’s efforts to defend against intensified Russian attacks.

Speaking at Joint Base Andrews, Trump stated that the European Union will purchase the missile systems from the US and deliver them to Ukraine. “They are going to pay us 100 per cent for that,” Trump emphasized, highlighting the transactional nature of the deal.

Additional Weapons Promised Amid Rising Russian Threats

The announcement comes shortly after Russia claimed new territorial gains in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region. Trump reaffirmed the US commitment to Ukraine, saying:

“We’re going to have to send more weapons — defensive weapons primarily. They’re getting hit very, very hard.”

Trump also clarified his dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin, signaling continued US opposition to Russia’s aggressive expansion.

NATO Talks Scheduled Amid Global Tensions

President Trump revealed plans to meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte later this week to discuss Ukraine and other high-priority issues, potentially including the ongoing war, NATO contributions, and European defence coordination.

Arms Support Resumes After Temporary Pause

This renewed commitment follows a brief pause in US arms shipments to Kyiv — a move that reportedly caught Ukrainian officials off guard and sparked diplomatic concern. The interruption came amid Ukraine’s struggle with record-high missile and drone strikes, making the latest promise of Patriot systems all the more critical.

As the war in Ukraine surpasses its third year, the Patriot missile deployment marks a strategic shift in Western military support, and a strong message to Moscow as global security tensions rise.