Imran Khan Supporters Begin Protest Campaign from Lahore Ahead of August 5 Drive

Lahore: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has informally kickstarted its ‘Free Imran Khan‘ movement from Lahore, nearly a month ahead of its previously announced launch date of August 5. The protest, aimed at securing the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has already seen increased police action, including arrests of party workers in key areas of the city.

Ali Amin Gandapur Leads Protest Plans from Raiwind

PTI heavyweight and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur arrived in Lahore on Saturday night, accompanied by key party leaders. The group is finalizing the protest strategy from a farmhouse in Raiwind, close to the Sharif family residence. Gandapur declared that this campaign, like other historical protests launched from Lahore, would be successful nationwide.

Police Crackdown: Over 20 PTI Workers Detained

Despite the Punjab Police officially denying any arrests, sources confirmed at least 20 PTI workers were detained while trying to welcome leaders or participate in early protest gatherings. The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau reports consistent raids on PTI supporters’ homes across Punjab province, particularly in Lahore, aiming to prevent mass mobilization.

PTI Accuses Govt of Fascism, Vows Nationwide Movement

PTI’s interim chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan criticized the Punjab government, led by Maryam Nawaz, accusing it of authoritarian tactics. He noted the thousands of FIRs against PTI workers, asserting that the movement for Imran Khan, his wife, and detained leaders would intensify by August 5.

Government, Opposition Continue War of Words

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari countered the accusations, branding Gandapur and PTI as “champions of chaos.” She argued that Gandapur should focus on addressing issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rather than instigating unrest in Punjab.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the PM Rana Sanaullah dismissed PTI’s ability to lead a protest movement and advised the party to pursue negotiations with the Shehbaz Sharif-led government to resolve electoral and governance issues.