Free Online Application for Haj 2026 Begins in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Haj Committee has launched a free online application facility for Haj 2026 pilgrims, aiming to streamline the process and ensure better arrangements for applicants. The service was officially inaugurated by Minister Adluri Lakshman at the Haj House in Nampally on Saturday.

Application Deadline and Eligibility

Officials have announced that the last date for submitting Haj applications is July 31, 2025. Notably, children below 12 years of age are not eligible to apply. Applicants must also ensure that their passports remain valid until at least December 31, 2026.

New Short-Duration Haj Package Introduced

Also Read: Hyderabad Minister Calls for Urgent Action on Delayed Projects Across Telangana

Syed Afzal Biyabani, Chairman of the Haj Committee, introduced a new 20-day short-duration Haj package, designed specifically to benefit elderly pilgrims and those facing health issues. The shorter stay is expected to reduce physical stress while maintaining spiritual fulfillment.

Pending Haj Complex Works to Be Completed

Minister Lakshman Kumar assured that the ongoing infrastructure improvements at the Haj Complex in Nampally would be expedited. The announcement came after Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Government Adviser, urged the completion of the remaining works to enhance the experience for future Haj pilgrims.

Officials Present at the Launch Event

The launch event was attended by prominent leaders including:

Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain

TMREIS Secretary Faheem Qureshi

Adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir

They emphasized the state government’s commitment to providing world-class facilities and support for Haj pilgrims in Telangana.