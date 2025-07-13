Free Online Application for Haj 2026 Begins in Telangana
The Telangana Haj Committee has launched a free online application facility for Haj 2026 pilgrims, aiming to streamline the process and ensure better arrangements for applicants. The service was officially inaugurated by Minister Adluri Lakshman at the Haj House in Nampally on Saturday.
Hyderabad: The Telangana Haj Committee has launched a free online application facility for Haj 2026 pilgrims, aiming to streamline the process and ensure better arrangements for applicants. The service was officially inaugurated by Minister Adluri Lakshman at the Haj House in Nampally on Saturday.
Table of Contents
Application Deadline and Eligibility
Officials have announced that the last date for submitting Haj applications is July 31, 2025. Notably, children below 12 years of age are not eligible to apply. Applicants must also ensure that their passports remain valid until at least December 31, 2026.
New Short-Duration Haj Package Introduced
Also Read: Hyderabad Minister Calls for Urgent Action on Delayed Projects Across Telangana
Syed Afzal Biyabani, Chairman of the Haj Committee, introduced a new 20-day short-duration Haj package, designed specifically to benefit elderly pilgrims and those facing health issues. The shorter stay is expected to reduce physical stress while maintaining spiritual fulfillment.
Pending Haj Complex Works to Be Completed
Minister Lakshman Kumar assured that the ongoing infrastructure improvements at the Haj Complex in Nampally would be expedited. The announcement came after Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Government Adviser, urged the completion of the remaining works to enhance the experience for future Haj pilgrims.
Officials Present at the Launch Event
The launch event was attended by prominent leaders including:
- Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain
- TMREIS Secretary Faheem Qureshi
- Adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir
They emphasized the state government’s commitment to providing world-class facilities and support for Haj pilgrims in Telangana.