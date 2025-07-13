Hyderabad Minister Calls for Urgent Action on Delayed Projects Across Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has issued strong directions to speed up land acquisition and rehabilitation efforts for all pending and ongoing irrigation projects across the state. He stressed the urgency of resolving legal, administrative, and logistical bottlenecks without further delay.

District-Level Coordination a Priority

In a high-level review meeting held on Saturday, the minister directed officials to coordinate closely with district collectors to ensure that all land acquisition and relief & rehabilitation (R&R) issues are handled efficiently. “We can’t afford to lose any more time,” Reddy said, urging authorities to act swiftly and with precision.

Also Read: Hyderabad Becomes Telangana’s First 7-Star Garbage-Free City

Delays Increasing Costs and Public Discontent

The minister highlighted that chronic land acquisition delays have significantly impacted project timelines and inflated costs. He warned that any further delay could lead to public backlash and potential legal complications. To counter this, he emphasized transparent dealings with affected landowners and a sensitive approach to compensation and rehabilitation.

Zero Tolerance for Missteps and Miscommunication

Reddy also directed officials to maintain constant communication with contractors and implementing agencies, ensuring there are no administrative lapses. “Delays only raise costs and spark discontent,” he cautioned, insisting on accountability at every level of execution.

Key Focus Areas for Irrigation Acceleration

Fast-track land acquisition across districts

across districts Transparent compensation and rehabilitation measures

measures Close coordination between district collectors and project teams

Minimize administrative or legal disruptions

Ensure contractor engagement and communication

Government Pushes for Timely Completion of Irrigation Projects

This renewed push comes as Telangana seeks to strengthen agricultural infrastructure through major and minor irrigation works. Minister Reddy’s proactive stance signals the government’s commitment to improving water availability and farming outcomes across the state.