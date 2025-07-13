Hyderabad Becomes Telangana’s First 7-Star Garbage-Free City

Hyderabad: In a historic achievement, Hyderabad has become the first city in Telangana to receive the prestigious 7-Star Garbage-Free City (GFC) rating under the Swachh Survekshan 2024, a flagship program of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban). The city also bagged two more national honours, strengthening its position as a top performer in integrated urban sanitation in India.

Hyderabad Bags Three Major National Awards

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) secured:

The 7-Star Garbage Free City rating ,

, The Water Plus certification for the fourth consecutive year , and

for the , and A special award to Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) for best practices in solid waste management.

These accolades affirm Hyderabad’s rapid transformation in urban cleanliness and sustainable sanitation practices.

From 2-Star to 7-Star in Two Years: A Remarkable Cleanliness Journey

In just two years, Hyderabad advanced from a 2-Star GFC rating in 2022 to 3-Star in 2023, and now to the highest 7-Star status in 2024. Among cities with populations over 10 lakh, only three cities in India have achieved this elite distinction.

What the 7-Star Garbage-Free City Rating Means

The Garbage-Free City (GFC) rating evaluates key parameters such as:

100% door-to-door waste collection

Segregation at source

Scientific waste processing and disposal

Visible cleanliness across wards

across wards Public engagement, feedback, and grievance redressal mechanisms

Out of the 12,500 marks in Swachh Survekshan Rankings, 1,300 marks are awarded for GFC performance.

Hyderabad Retains Water Plus Certification for Fourth Year

Hyderabad also retained its Water Plus certification, which is granted to cities that ensure 100% wastewater treatment before discharge, meeting CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) standards.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) played a key role in this achievement by managing sewage treatment plants (STPs), though GHMC is credited as the nodal agency.

Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) Also Recognized

The Secunderabad Cantonment Board was honoured for its innovative solid waste management practices, including:

Systematic door-to-door collection

Source-level segregation

Scientific processing and disposal

Effective community involvement

Awards to Be Presented by President Droupadi Murmu

All awardees will be felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu at a national awards ceremony in New Delhi on July 17. GHMC has received confirmation from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) about the honours.

Sanitation Workers’ Welfare Also a Key Factor

The final Swachh Survekshan Rankings 2024 will also assess sanitation workers’ welfare, which carries 500 marks. GHMC credits its success to:

Swachh Hyderabad initiatives

Hard work of sanitation staff

Public participation and awareness

Officials say Hyderabad has now set a national benchmark in urban cleanliness and wastewater management.