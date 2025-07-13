Illegal Carrom Gambling Club Busted in Asifnagar, 42 Held by Task Force
Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on illegal betting, the Commissioner’s Task Force busted a carrom gambling racket operating at Zeba Bagh in Asifnagar. During the raid conducted on Saturday night, a total of 42 people were caught red-handed placing bets on carrom games.
Raid Conducted on Tip-Off at Nazeer’s House
According to police officials, the raid was carried out based on a credible tip-off. The gambling activity was being held at the residence of one Nazeer, who was allegedly running the illegal club and taking commissions from the participants.
Upon entering the premises, the task force found people engaged in carrom matches involving cash betting. Police seized ₹10,000 in cash, along with other gambling-related materials.
All Accused Handed Over to Local Police for Action
All 42 accused, along with the seized cash and property, were handed over to the Asifnagar police station for further legal action. The case is currently under investigation, and officials have warned of strict action against similar illegal gambling activities.
Police Warn Against Illegal Gaming Clubs
Authorities have reiterated that any form of unauthorized gambling, even involving traditional games like carrom or cards, is punishable under the law. The public is encouraged to report such activities to help maintain law and order in residential areas.
