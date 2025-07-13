Telangana Govt Distributes 5.6 Lakh New Ration Cards After 10 Years

Nalgonda: For the first time in a decade, the Telangana government is officially distributing new ration cards across the state. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will formally launch the distribution on Monday, July 15, at the Tirumalagiri Mandal Centre in Tungaturthi constituency, Suryapet district

The event will be attended by key political leaders, including Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Tungaturthi MLA Mandula Samel.

Over 5.6 Lakh New Ration Cards Approved Since January 26

Following the Congress party’s rise to power on January 26, the state initiated a massive drive to issue new ration cards. Since then, 5,61,343 new cards have been approved:

2.03 lakh cards between January 26 – May 23

between January 26 – May 23 3.58 lakh cards from May 24 onward (online processing)

With this, the total number of ration cards in Telangana has reached 95,56,625, covering over 3.09 crore beneficiaries, according to the Civil Supplies Department.

Highest Number of Cards in Nalgonda District

Out of all districts, Nalgonda has received the highest number of new ration cards (50,102), followed by:

Karimnagar – 31,772 cards

– 31,772 cards Hyderabad – 6,67,778 total cards (highest overall)

– 6,67,778 total cards (highest overall) Mulugu – 96,982 cards (lowest overall)

What Changed: NFSA to State-Issued Cards

Back in 2013, under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the Central Government issued 55 lakh food security cards, while the state added 30 lakh more. When the BRS government left office in 2023, Telangana had 89.95 lakh ration cards.

Now, with duplications removed and ineligible names filtered, the total number of valid ration beneficiaries stands at 3,09,30,911.

People’s Voices: Relief After Years of Waiting

Local citizens expressed joy as they finally received their cards after years of struggle:

“I’ve been married for 13 years and applied 23 times. Finally, we’re getting it.”

– Buri Renuka, Molkapatnam, Nalgonda

“We are handloom workers. Applied many times. This time, it got approved.”

– Cherupalli Naveena, Gattuppal, Nalgonda

“I applied twice in the last government. This time it’s approved.”

– Bondala Vikram, Tummala Penpahad, Suryapet

Civil Supplies Department on Beneficiaries

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy confirmed that the new ration cards will benefit 45,34,430 people, while another 28,32,719 will benefit from name additions to existing cards. The government is also providing fine rice to all eligible cardholders.