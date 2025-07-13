“I Was Very Young, No Instagram”: Fatima Shares Adorable First Love Story

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has opened up about how societal attitudes toward women and marriage after 30 are gradually changing. In a candid conversation, the Dangal star reflected on the pressures faced by women, the shift in relationship dynamics, and why more people today are embracing independence.

“Taboo Around Late Marriage Is Less Now,” Says Fatima

Fatima acknowledged that while the stigma around being unmarried after 30 still exists, it’s not as intense as it once was. “Earlier, it used to be more prominent,” she said. “Now, relationships have changed, the meanings of relationships have changed. A lot more people are okay to be alone or they are concentrating on different things.”

She believes the growing acceptance of individual choices is a sign of progress, though the topic still sparks discussion. “I don’t know if it’s right or wrong, but I think the taboo is a little less anymore.”

Fatima Remembers Her First Love: “Flowers, Candles, and a Sweet Surprise”

During the interview, Fatima also reminisced about her first love—a tender, youthful romance. When asked if she had ever kept flowers in books or received sweet surprises, she smiled and replied, “100 percent.”

She shared a memorable moment from her past when her then-boyfriend decorated her house with flowers and candles as a birthday surprise. “There were flowers everywhere, and around the cake, candles were lit. But by the time I arrived, the candles had melted. We had to clean it all up later,” she laughed. “It was simple and sweet love. I was very young and didn’t even have Facebook or Instagram back then.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Latest Film “Aap Jaisa Koi” Now Streaming on Netflix

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh recently starred in the romantic comedy Aap Jaisa Koi, opposite R. Madhavan. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film premiered on Netflix on July 11, and showcases a light-hearted yet emotional story about love and self-discovery.