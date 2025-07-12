India’s First Fan-Powered Event: HONOR X9c 5G Community-Led Smartphone Launch Breaks the Mold

HONOR X9c 5G Community-Led Smartphone: HONOR India is set to break new ground with the country’s first-ever community-led smartphone launch, unveiling the HONOR X9c 5G across seven cities on July 13, 2025. The launch promises to redefine the traditional product launch model by putting the brand’s community and fans at the forefront of the experience.

HONOR X9c 5G Community-Led Smartphone: India’s First Fan-Driven Launch in Seven Cities

This unique event will be held simultaneously in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow. Instead of a central stage event, each city’s launch will be led by local HONOR community members, offering an authentic, grassroots celebration of innovation and connectivity.

Key Highlight: HONOR X9c 5G

Touted as the best smartphone under ₹25,000, the HONOR X9c 5G features:

108MP Pro-Grade AI Camera

Ultra-durable Curved AMOLED Display

6600mAh DXOMARK gold-rated battery

66W HONOR SuperCharge

MagicOS with AI Assistant

Triple-layered durability

IP65M water/dust resistance

The phone has also set a Guinness World Record for “The Most People Performing a Mobile Phone Drop Test Simultaneously.”

Real-World Tests & Fan-Led Activities

The fan-hosted launch events will feature:

Durability Challenges: Drop tests and water dunk trials to showcase the phone’s rugged build.

Drop tests and water dunk trials to showcase the phone’s rugged build. Camera Battles: Hands-on low-light and real-world photography demonstrations using the 108MP AI camera.

Hands-on low-light and real-world photography demonstrations using the 108MP AI camera. Instant QR Code Purchases: Attendees can buy the phone on the spot using QR codes at the event.

Attendees can buy the phone on the spot using QR codes at the event. User-Generated Content: Fans will create and share content from the event, with select posts featured on HONOR India’s official channels.

Fans will create and share content from the event, with select posts featured on HONOR India’s official channels. Exclusive Giveaways: Gift boxes for buyers and limited-edition merchandise for top contributors.

Community Champions Lead the Charge

The launch features community leaders from each city, including names like:

Delhi: Ansh Khan, Manav Bansal, Deepti, Amit, and others

Ansh Khan, Manav Bansal, Deepti, Amit, and others Hyderabad: Lokesh, Arijit, Teja, Rajendra Prasad, and Vijay

Lokesh, Arijit, Teja, Rajendra Prasad, and Vijay Mumbai: Bhole Singh, Ayush Maurya, Misbah, Nitesh, and Nafiz

Bhole Singh, Ayush Maurya, Misbah, Nitesh, and Nafiz Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Kochi also have dedicated community hosts representing local fans and users.

HONOR’s Commitment to User-Centric Innovation

Speaking about the launch, CP Khandelwal, CEO of PSAV Global (HONOR’s official brand partner in India), stated:

“At HONOR, we believe true innovation goes beyond technology—it’s about people. This community-led launch is a tribute to the voices that matter most: our users.”

Limited-Time Prime Day Offer on Amazon

As part of a Prime Day special, the HONOR X9c 5G is now available on Amazon.in at a launch price of ₹19,999, inclusive of bank discounts. The device, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, offers flagship-grade specs at a mid-range price point.

Buy here: Amazon HONOR X9c 5G

#HONORX9c5G #UnbreakableAISmartphone #FirstEverFanLaunch #HONORIndia