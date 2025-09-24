Ultraviolette X47 Launched: India’s First Radar-Equipped Electric Bike Crosses 3,000 Bookings in 24 Hours

Bengaluru, India – Electric mobility startup Ultraviolette Automotive has officially launched its new X47 Crossover, an electric adventure motorcycle that has taken the Indian market by storm. The company received over 3,000 pre-bookings within the first 24 hours of its debut, signaling strong consumer interest in the premium electric vehicle segment.

The unprecedented demand prompted Ultraviolette to extend its introductory price of ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom) from the first 1,000 customers to the first 5,000. This move highlights the company’s confidence and its strategy to capture a significant market share. The price is set to increase to ₹2.74 lakh after the introductory offer concludes.

Overwhelming Demand Prompts Major Production Boost

In response to the high volume of initial orders, Ultraviolette has announced plans to significantly scale its manufacturing capabilities. The company’s plant in Bengaluru will see its annual production capacity increase from 30,000 units to 1 lakh units.

This expansion is crucial as Ultraviolette aims to sell between 10,000 and 12,000 units of the X47 in the current fiscal year. Deliveries for the new motorcycle are scheduled to begin in October 2025, with pre-bookings currently open for a token amount of ₹999.

Industry-First Radar Safety System

The standout feature of the Ultraviolette X47 is its proprietary UV HyperSense system, making it the world’s first commercially available motorcycle with integrated radar and camera safety technology. This advanced system is designed to enhance rider awareness and prevent accidents.

Key safety features enabled by the 77GHz long-range rear radar include:

Blind-spot Monitoring: Visual alerts on the instrument cluster warn the rider of vehicles in their blind spots.

Visual alerts on the instrument cluster warn the rider of vehicles in their blind spots. Lane Change Assist: Provides warnings if a vehicle is approaching quickly in an adjacent lane during a lane change.

Provides warnings if a vehicle is approaching quickly in an adjacent lane during a lane change. Overtake Alerts: Notifies the rider of vehicles approaching from behind during an overtake.

Notifies the rider of vehicles approaching from behind during an overtake. Rear Collision Warning: Automatically activates hazard lights in case of a potential rear-end collision.

In addition to the radar, the X47 is equipped with dual 1080p HDR cameras (front and rear) that function as integrated dashcams, offering features like loop recording and crash-event video locking.

Performance and Adventure-Ready Design

The X47 Crossover is built on the same platform as the F77 sportbike but has been heavily modified for adventure touring. It features a rugged dual-sport design with a more upright and comfortable riding position, 200mm of ground clearance, and 17-inch wheels with all-terrain tires.

The motorcycle is powered by a 30kW (40.2 bhp) electric motor that delivers a peak torque of 100Nm. This enables impressive acceleration, reaching 0-60 km/h in 2.7 seconds and 0-100 km/h in 8.1 seconds, with a top speed of 145 km/h.

Ultraviolette offers the X47 with two battery options:

Original Variant: A 7.1kWh battery pack offering an IDC-claimed range of 211 km .

A 7.1kWh battery pack offering an IDC-claimed range of . Recon Variant: A 10.3kWh battery pack with an IDC range of 323 km, which the company claims is the highest range of any electric motorcycle in Asia.

Advanced Charging and Rider Aids

A key innovation in the X47 is its charging technology. It features a 1.6kW air-cooled onboard charger and introduces “Parallel Boost Charging,” a system that allows the onboard charger to work simultaneously with an auxiliary charger. This combination doubles the charging speed to 3kW, significantly reducing charging times.

The motorcycle is also packed with advanced rider assistance systems, including:

Nine levels of regenerative braking

Three-level switchable traction control

Dynamic Stability Control and hill-hold assist

Switchable dual-channel ABS

Three riding modes: Glide, Combat, and Ballistic

The onboard Violette AI system processes thousands of data points per second, providing real-time updates and security features through a connected mobile application.

Competitive Edge and Market Strategy

With its introductory price of ₹2.49 lakh, the Ultraviolette X47 is positioned to compete directly with popular petrol-powered adventure motorcycles like the KTM 250 Adventure and 390 Adventure. By offering comparable performance with superior technology and lower running costs, it presents a compelling alternative for modern riders.

Ultraviolette is also pursuing an aggressive expansion plan, aiming to increase its presence from 30 cities to over 100 cities across India. The company has already established operations in 10 European countries and holds certification for sales in over 40 additional countries, indicating its global ambitions. The launch of the X47 marks a significant milestone in India’s transition toward high-performance electric mobility.