Apple Unveils iPhone 17 Pro Series with Groundbreaking Features – Prices Will Leave You Stunned!

Cupertino, USA: Tech giant Apple has once again raised the bar for smartphones with the launch of its much-awaited iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max at its latest event. Alongside these Pro models, Apple also introduced the world’s slimmest iPhone ever — the iPhone Air.

Stunning Design & Display

The new Pro series comes with a titanium design and Apple’s most advanced A19 Pro processor, making them the fastest iPhones ever.

iPhone 17 Pro: 6.3-inch ProMotion display

: 6.3-inch ProMotion display iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.9-inch ProMotion display

Both models feature 120Hz refresh rate and an incredible 3,000 nits peak brightness, ensuring crystal-clear visuals even under bright sunlight.

Unmatched Performance

Apple claims the A19 Pro chip delivers lightning-fast performance, far surpassing the previous A18 Pro. Additionally, a new N1 networking chip supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, giving users next-level connectivity.

Pro-Grade Cameras

The iPhone 17 Pro series is equipped with a triple 48MP rear camera setup:

48MP Fusion main camera

48MP Ultra-wide sensor

48MP Telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom

On the front, an 18MP Center Stage selfie camera ensures sharp, vibrant shots.

Premium Build & Battery

Crafted with aluminum unibody design and Ceramic Shield protection, the phones offer a premium look and durability. They also feature IP68 water and dust resistance, dual SIM (nano + eSIM), and blazing-fast 5G connectivity.

The phones support 40W fast charging and can reach 50% charge in just 20 minutes. Wireless charging is supported up to 25W.

Storage Options

The Pro series is available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB variants, running on iOS 26.

Color Options

Available in Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue, these phones skip the 128GB base model. The 2TB option is exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Pricing in India

iPhone 17 Pro 256GB: ₹1,34,900 512GB: ₹1,54,900 1TB: ₹1,74,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB: ₹1,49,900 512GB: ₹1,69,900 1TB: ₹1,89,900 2TB: ₹2,29,900



Availability

Pre-orders begin on September 12, and sales kick off from September 19, 2025.