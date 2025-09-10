Sweden’s New Health Minister Collapses on Stage During Live Press Meet – Shocking Video Goes Viral

Stockholm, Sweden: A shocking incident unfolded during a live press conference when Sweden’s newly-appointed Health Minister, Elisabet Lann, suddenly collapsed on stage, leaving the audience in disbelief.

The dramatic moment occurred on September 9, just minutes after Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced Lann as the new Health Minister. While standing at her podium, the 48-year-old minister unexpectedly lost balance and collapsed forward in front of the media and government officials.

🇸🇪 #Sweden’s new Health Minister Elisabet Lann collapsed during her introductory press conference alongside PM Ulf Kristersson pic.twitter.com/6EUuTei6e2 — Uncensored News (@Uncensorednewsw) September 9, 2025

Security officers and aides rushed to her aid immediately, before she was transported to a nearby hospital.

According to medical officials, the collapse was caused by a sudden drop in blood sugar levels, which led to temporary unconsciousness. Fortunately, her condition has since stabilized.

The shocking visuals of the incident, captured live, are now circulating widely across social media, sparking intense discussions and concern for the newly-inducted minister’s health.

As the video continues to go viral, Swedish citizens and leaders from across Europe have expressed their well-wishes for her speedy recovery.