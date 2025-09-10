Hyderabad

Sudden Rain Hits Hyderabad, IMD Warns of More Thunderstorms in South City

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued a warning of heavy showers accompanied by thunder and lightning in South Hyderabad. Areas likely to be affected include Shaikpet, Asifnagar, Nampally, Mehdipatnam, Rajendranagar, Charminar, Saidabad, Saroor Nagar, and LB Nagar.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed sudden rainfall on Wednesday afternoon, bringing relief as well as disruption across several areas. Localities such as Yousufguda, Madhuranagar, Ameerpet, SR Nagar, Panjagutta, Erragadda, Sanathnagar, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, and Nampally received showers. In the Old City, areas like Malakpet, Saidabad, Saroor Nagar, Santosh Nagar, Bahadurpura, Kishanbagh, Purana Pul, Zoo Park, and Gurranguda also reported rain. The downpour caused traffic snarls and inconvenience to commuters in many parts of the city.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued a warning of heavy showers accompanied by thunder and lightning in South Hyderabad. Areas likely to be affected include Shaikpet, Asifnagar, Nampally, Mehdipatnam, Rajendranagar, Charminar, Saidabad, Saroor Nagar, and LB Nagar.

The IMD has forecast cloudy skies with maximum temperatures expected to touch 33°C and minimum temperatures around 23°C, with surface winds blowing from the northwest direction.

