Metro Phase-2 in Hyderabad: Endless Delays Leave Citizens Frustrated

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s ambitious Metro Rail Phase-2 expansion project has turned into a never-ending saga. Every time one hurdle seems close to resolution, a new controversy emerges, leaving the entire project hanging in uncertainty. Citizens are now left questioning: when will the Central government give approval, and when will the State government finally deliver metro connectivity to the promised areas?

The Congress government rushed proposals to the Centre, but glaring loopholes in the plans forced repeated queries from New Delhi. Adding to the complexity, L&T—one of the key partners in Phase-1—has flagged major concerns regarding the expansion. The Centre too insists that without L&T’s active involvement, the project cannot move forward.

Experts argue that the biggest blunder lies in including irrelevant corridors. Proposals for sparsely populated areas like “Fourth City” have raised eyebrows, while high-demand zones like North City have been ignored for years despite continuous demands.

Earlier, the BRS government had finalized tenders for the Airport Metro corridor—36 kilometers stretching from Raidurg to Shamshabad Airport—touted as a potential game-changer for the city’s transport system. But the Congress government scrapped it after coming to power, replacing it with routes that many see as unnecessary.

Now, political differences between the Centre and State, coupled with doubts over L&T’s role, have left Metro Phase-2 hanging in mid-air—neither approved, nor outrightly rejected. For Hyderabad’s citizens, this prolonged delay means the dream of a modern, expanded transport system remains unfulfilled.