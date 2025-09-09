Court Orders FIR Against TV Anchor Anjana Om Kashyap Over Controversial Broadcast Targeting Muslims

Lucknow: A Lucknow court has ordered the registration of a complaint case against popular television anchor Anjana Om Kashyap over a controversial Independence Day broadcast, ruling that the program carried elements capable of disturbing communal harmony and thus warranted legal action.

The case pertains to the August 14 episode of Aaj Tak’s “Black and White” series, titled “Why Was the Purpose of Partition Not Fulfilled?”. During the program, questions were raised as to why all Muslims did not migrate to Pakistan during Partition.

The complaint was filed by former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who alleged that the show not only distorted historical facts but also attempted to deliberately spread hostility against a particular community. Thakur pointed out glaring inconsistencies in the statistics presented—at one point the program claimed that 9.6 million Muslims migrated to Pakistan, while at another, it cited 7.2 million, alongside differing figures for Hindus who moved to India. According to him, this was not an error but a calculated distortion intended to inject venom into public discourse and challenge India’s secular foundations.

Initially, the Lucknow police refused to file an FIR. However, the court accepted Thakur’s argument that the offense was a “continuing crime,” since the program was available online and could be accessed in Lucknow, thus falling under the court’s jurisdiction.

The court has invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 196 (promoting enmity between groups), Section 197 (acts prejudicial to national integration), and Section 353(2) (public mischief).

Ordering proceedings against Kashyap, the court has directed Thakur to record his statement on September 30, 2025. Whether this matter remains a legal battle or escalates into a major media controversy remains to be seen.