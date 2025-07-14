HYDRAA Praja Vani Complaints Soar: 61 Encroachment Cases Filed in a Day

Hyderabad: HYDRAA Praja Vani Complaints Soar: Citizens across the city are actively voicing their concerns over illegal encroachments on roads, lakes, parks, and government lands, showing no signs of backing down—no matter how powerful the encroachers. On Monday, HYDRAA Praja Vani, a public grievance platform, received 61 complaints, reflecting the growing civic awareness and resistance against land encroachments.

HYDRAA Praja Vani Complaints Soar: Citizens Take a Stand, File Complaints with Proof

People from various districts submitted detailed complaints along with supporting documents like old Google Maps and land records. HYDRAA Additional Director Varla Papayya reviewed the complaints, compared old maps with current conditions, and assigned the responsibility of resolving the issues to relevant authorities.

Key Complaints Received by HYDRAA

1. Kondapur: Public Road Blocked Near Raghavendra Shelters Colony

Residents of Raghavendra Shelters Colony, Kondapur, under Serilingampally Mandal, complained that a 40-feet public road opposite Prestine IVY Apartments has been blocked. The road, located between plot numbers 9 & 23, and 44 & 53, leads to a public park. They also reported partial encroachment of another 40-feet road between plot numbers 22 & 23 and 24 & 26, causing severe inconvenience.

2. Gajularamaram: Encroachment on 271 Acres of Government Land

Residents from Gajularamaram village, under Qutbullapur Mandal (Medchal-Malkajgiri District), alleged encroachment on over 271 acres of government land in Survey Numbers 307/1, 308/2, 3, 5. The land previously belonged to AP SFC and was reclaimed by the Telangana government. Locals say land mafias are now illegally grabbing plots with impunity.

3. Dulapally: Parks in Industrial Layout Encroached

In Dulapally Industrial Area, part of Kompally Municipality, residents reported that two of the four parks allotted in a 1967-approved layout (spanning 157 acres with 1696 plots) have been encroached by heirs of the original land developers. The other two parks fall within the Fox Sagar FTL zone. Citizens urged HYDRAA to restore all parks for public use.

4. Gajularamaram: Encroachment of Peddacheruvu Lake

Fishermen’s associations from Gajularamaram and Mettukani Gudem sought HYDRAA’s help to save the 26.3-acre Peddacheruvu lake, already facing encroachment over 6 acres. They claimed that natural flood channels from upstream lakes have been bypassed, blocking inflows and enabling further land grabs. The association urged the government to restore the lake for their livelihood.

5. Shantinagar, Serilingampally: 60-Feet Road Closed Illegally

Residents of Shantinagar Housing Society in Survey No. 132 reported that a 60-feet wide public road shown clearly in the approved layout has been illegally blocked, disrupting daily commutes. Locals demanded immediate reopening of the road and action against violators.

HYDRAA Pledges Action, Transfers Cases to Officials

HYDRAA officials assured complainants that each case will be followed up. In many instances, they showed before-and-after comparisons using satellite imagery to explain how public lands had been altered. All complaints were forwarded to the concerned departments for swift resolution.

Conclusion:

The growing number of encroachment complaints shows that citizens are no longer silent spectators. Platforms like HYDRAA are empowering them to reclaim their right to public infrastructure and government lands. Now, the onus lies on the authorities to act swiftly and restore what rightfully belongs to the public.