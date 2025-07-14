Bismillah Colony Residents Suffer Due to Overflowing Drainage Water; Accuse Jalpally Commissioner of Ignoring Pleas

Hyderabad: Residents of Ward No. 5, Bismillah Colony, under Jalpally Municipality, have been facing severe inconvenience for the past two months due to overflowing drainage water on roads and even inside their homes. Despite repeated complaints, they allege that no action has been taken by the municipal authorities.

Two-Month Drainage Crisis Hits Local Residents Hard

Residents claim that the situation has become unbearable, as stagnant drainage water continues to flow into residential areas, posing serious health and sanitation risks. They said they have been forced to live in unhygienic conditions, with children and elderly people particularly affected.

Public Appeals Ignored, Say Locals

According to the residents, multiple complaints were made to the Jalpally Municipality Commissioner, but no solution has been provided. On 14 July 2025, frustrated citizens, along with local social worker Shaik Ghouse, visited the commissioner’s office to raise the issue once again.

However, residents allege that instead of providing a solution, the commissioner responded with indifference and asked them to leave, saying, “Go, go, we will do the work. Why have you come to argue?” This dismissive attitude has further angered the residents.

“Is This Not the Commissioner’s Responsibility?” Ask Citizens

Speaking to the media, local residents questioned whether raising civic issues is not their right and whether it’s not the commissioner’s duty to resolve them. They expressed disappointment over the way they were treated, stating that they only wanted a solution, not confrontation.

Shaik Ghouse Continues Support Despite Lack of Official Response

Locals praised social worker Shaik Ghouse for continuing to support the community and trying to resolve civic issues using his personal resources. “Even when officials don’t listen, he steps in,” said one resident.

The people of Bismillah Colony are now calling for accountability and immediate action to address the overflowing drainage issue. They have urged the media and authorities to take note and ensure their basic civic rights are upheld.