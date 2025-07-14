Hyderabad Shocker: Human Skeleton Found in Nampally Locked House Near Murgi Market

Hyderabad: Human Skeleton Found in Nampally: A shocking discovery was made near the bustling Murgi Market in Nampally, Hyderabad, when a human skeleton was found inside a locked house. The incident came to light on Sunday after a local boy entered the premises to retrieve a ball and recorded a video that quickly went viral on social media.

Human Skeleton Found in Nampally: Boy’s Curiosity Leads to Grim Discovery

The skeletal remains were discovered at H.No. 11-2-231, located opposite Sardar Medical Hall, Nampally. According to sources, the house belonged to Late Muneeruddin Khan, and has reportedly been locked and unoccupied for the past seven years.

The discovery occurred when a child, while trying to retrieve a ball, entered the house and stumbled upon the remains. The boy filmed the scene, and the video began circulating online, triggering public concern and prompting a swift response from the authorities.

Habeebnagar Police Begin Investigation

Soon after the video went viral, the Habeebnagar Police from the Southwest Zone reached the location and began a thorough investigation. The skeletal remains were sent for forensic examination to determine the identity of the deceased and the possible cause and time of death.

Officials confirmed that the house has remained locked since the death of Muneeruddin Khan. He is survived by four sons — two settled in Australia, and two residing in Tolichowki.

No Signs of Forced Entry or Foul Play Yet

Initial reports suggest that there are no signs of forced entry or disturbance inside the house. However, police have not ruled out any possibility and are exploring all angles, including neglect, natural death, or potential foul play. Statements from neighbors and family members are being recorded as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Situation Under Control, Police Urge Public to Stay Calm

Authorities have confirmed that the situation is under control and there is no threat to public safety. The police have requested the public not to speculate or spread misinformation as a formal forensic report is awaited.

The incident has left local residents stunned, as they await answers surrounding the grim discovery in their neighborhood.