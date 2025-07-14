Hyderabad Toddy Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 5 After Consuming Adulterated Liquor

Hyderabad: The death toll from the consumption of adulterated toddy in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally region has risen to five, with another patient succumbing at Gandhi Hospital in the early hours of Monday.

Another Victim Dies at Gandhi Hospital

The latest victim, identified as Gangamani, died during treatment, raising fresh concerns over the safety of locally available toddy. According to hospital officials, 16 cases related to adulterated toddy consumption have been reported so far.

Status of Other Patients

A senior official at Gandhi Hospital stated,

“One patient Gangamani has expired, three patients have left against medical advice, and four patients are set to be discharged today.”

The condition of the remaining patients is reportedly stable. Medical teams have been deployed to monitor any new admissions related to similar symptoms.

Source of Adulterated Toddy Under Investigation

The adulterated toddy was allegedly consumed in and around several toddy compounds located in the Kukatpally area. Police and excise department officials have launched an investigation to trace the source of the toxic mixture.

Public Health Alert Issued

Authorities have issued a public health alert, warning residents to avoid unregulated toddy outlets. Strict checks and raids are being carried out to prevent further distribution of contaminated liquor.

What is Toddy?

Toddy is a traditional alcoholic beverage made from the fermented sap of palm trees. It is commonly consumed in parts of South India but is often prone to adulteration, especially when sold in unlicensed or poorly regulated outlets.

Calls for Action and Regulation

Local residents and activists are demanding stronger regulations on the sale of toddy and swift legal action against those responsible for the adulteration. There are growing calls for increased public awareness regarding the health risks associated with unsafe alcohol consumption.