Hyderabad: Couple Caught on Camera in Risky Romantic Act on Bike

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a young couple was caught on camera allegedly engaging in romantic behavior while riding a motorcycle near Aramghar flyover in Hyderabad. The video, filmed by a passerby, went viral on social media on Sunday, drawing widespread criticism and calls for police intervention.

Video Shows Woman Sitting on Man’s Lap During Ride

The viral clip shows the woman sitting on the rider’s lap as he navigates the motorcycle across the busy flyover. The reckless and indecent behavior not only posed a serious traffic safety risk but also sparked a wave of public outrage.

Several motorists and pedestrians were seen witnessing the act, with some filming it and sharing it online. Social media users expressed strong disapproval, demanding strict action against the couple for endangering their own lives and those of others.

Public Outcry Over Dangerous and Indecent Behavior

Citizens condemned the act as both irresponsible and inappropriate, especially given the high traffic volume on the Aramghar flyover. Many called it a serious violation of public decency and road safety norms.

“The couple’s behavior was not only indecent but also extremely dangerous,” one social media user commented. “Such acts should be dealt with strictly to discourage others.”

Police Expected to Take Action

Local law enforcement authorities are expected to take cognizance of the viral video. Sources indicate that an investigation may be launched, and the individuals involved could face charges under traffic and public indecency laws.

The Hyderabad police have previously taken action in similar cases, and citizens are urging them to act swiftly to ensure such behavior does not become a trend.

Reckless Bike Stunts on the Rise in Hyderabad

This is not the first time Hyderabad has seen such dangerous stunts and public displays of affection on public roads. Authorities have repeatedly warned that reckless acts on moving vehicles will result in strict penalties, including vehicle seizure and possible arrest.