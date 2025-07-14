Legendary Actress B. Saroja Devi Passes Away at 87 in Bengaluru

Hyderabad: Legendary Telugu and South Indian film actress B. Saroja Devi passed away at the age of 87, following age-related health issues. The veteran actress breathed her last at Manipal Hospital in Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru, where she had been undergoing treatment.

End of an Era in Telugu Cinema

B. Saroja Devi was a towering figure in the Telugu film industry and broader South Indian cinema. Known for her timeless beauty and versatile acting, she had acted in over 190 films across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages during her illustrious career.

Her demise has sent a wave of sorrow across the Telugu film fraternity, with fans and fellow actors mourning the loss of one of the golden era’s most iconic stars.

Health Issues Due to Old Age

According to hospital sources, Saroja Devi had been battling age-related complications for the past few months. Her condition reportedly deteriorated in recent days, leading to her death on Sunday.

Family members, close relatives, and members of the film industry were present at the hospital as the news of her passing broke.

Tributes Pour in Across the Film Industry

Condolences have poured in from across the country. Prominent Telugu actors, directors, and producers have expressed deep grief over the passing of the veteran actress, highlighting her immense contribution to Indian cinema.

Social media platforms were flooded with tributes, and fans have started sharing memorable moments and classic film clips as a mark of respect.

A Legacy That Lives On

B. Saroja Devi was not just a star but a symbol of grace, dignity, and cinematic excellence. She received several awards during her career, including the Padma Bhushan, and held a place in the hearts of millions of movie lovers.

Her contributions to Indian cinema, particularly during the 1950s to 1970s, remain unmatched. She leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike.