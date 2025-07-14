Kerala on Alert After Second Suspected Nipah Fatality; Health Teams Intensify Efforts

Palakkad: A 57-year-old man from Palakkad district who died on July 12 is suspected to have been infected with the deadly Nipah virus, prompting the Kerala government to intensify field-level surveillance and contact tracing measures across six districts.

Positive Test at Manjeri Medical College, Awaiting NIV Confirmation

The deceased, who had been under treatment at a private hospital in northern Palakkad, tested positive for the Nipah virus in preliminary testing conducted at Manjeri Medical College, according to Kerala Health Minister Veena George. The sample has been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for confirmation.

This case marks the second Nipah-related fatality in the state in recent days, following the death of a man from Malappuram. Another patient from Palakkad remains hospitalized with symptoms of the infection.

Health officials have identified 46 individuals who came in contact with the deceased. Using CCTV footage, mobile tower data, and detailed route mapping, the authorities have prepared a comprehensive contact list and family tree to track possible spread.

The overall Nipah contact list now includes 543 people, with active fever surveillance operations underway to identify new symptomatic cases in the region.

Government Ramps Up Field Surveillance in Affected Districts

Field teams have been deployed across Palakkad and nearby districts to monitor fever cases and other symptoms consistent with Nipah, such as encephalitis and high-grade fever. Health Minister George confirmed that field teams are being strengthened, and hospitals are instructed to remain vigilant.

Hospitals in the districts of Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad, and Thrissur have received official advisories to report suspected cases immediately.

Strict Hospital Protocols and Public Advisory Issued

In light of the suspected Nipah outbreak, strict hospital protocols have been implemented:

Only one attendant per patient is allowed.

per patient is allowed. Mask-wearing is mandatory for all hospital visitors, including patients and healthcare staff.

is mandatory for all hospital visitors, including patients and healthcare staff. Non-essential hospital visits are discouraged, especially in Palakkad and Malappuram.

Officials have urged the public to remain cautious and adhere to health guidelines to prevent further spread.

About Nipah Virus: WHO Warning and Transmission Risks

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease that can spread from animals to humans, and also through contaminated food or human-to-human transmission. It has a high fatality rate and has been a recurring threat in Kerala in recent years.

Next Steps: Awaiting NIV Confirmation and Further Action

The Kerala Health Department is awaiting final confirmation from the National Institute of Virology. Further containment measures will be announced based on the test results.