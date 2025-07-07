Nipah Virus Scare Returns in Kerala: Two Dead, over 380 Under Surveillance

Thiruvananthapuram: Panic has once again gripped Kerala as the deadly Nipah virus reemerges, claiming two lives. Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed the fatalities and announced that 383 individuals have been placed under surveillance to prevent the spread of the virus.

16 Hospitalized with Symptoms

Sixteen individuals showing symptoms consistent with Nipah infection have been admitted to hospitals for observation and treatment. Health authorities are working tirelessly to trace contacts and isolate potential carriers in an effort to contain the outbreak.

Transmission and Public Advisory

Minister Veena George explained that the Nipah virus can spread through contaminated food or direct contact with infected individuals or animals. She urged the public to practice extreme caution, particularly with food hygiene, and to avoid consuming fruits that may be contaminated.

High Mortality and Heightened Alert

Known for its high mortality rate, the Nipah virus has triggered concerns among health officials, who recall the deadly outbreaks in Kerala in previous years. Emergency response teams and healthcare facilities have been placed on high alert, with preventive measures ramping up across the state.

Symptoms and Public Guidelines

The public is advised to be vigilant for symptoms such as fever, headache, drowsiness, and respiratory issues, and to report any signs promptly to healthcare providers. The Kerala government is closely monitoring the situation and assures residents that containment efforts are actively underway to prevent further casualties.