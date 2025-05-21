COVID-19 Cases Reported in Maharashtra Over 100 This Year, Two Deaths Confirmed

COVID-19 is once again making headlines in South Asia, with a gradual increase in new cases reported in several countries, including India. According to the Union Ministry of Health, India currently has 257 active COVID-19 cases, prompting fresh concern among health experts and authorities.

Maharashtra Sees Sharp Increase in Cases

Maharashtra is among the worst-hit states in this new wave. Since January 2025, the state has recorded 106 confirmed COVID-19 cases from a total of 6,066 swab tests, according to state health officials. Alarmingly, 101 of these cases are from Mumbai alone, with others reported in Thane, Pune, and Kolhapur.

Also Read: Hyderabad Weather: Thunderstorms Likely After Pleasant Daytime Conditions

As of now, the state has 52 active cases, and 16 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals. Additionally, two COVID-19-related deaths have been reported since January, including one patient suffering from cancer.

No Need for Panic, Says Central Government

The Indian government has reassured citizens that the COVID-19 situation remains under control and that there is no need for panic. However, the Ministry of Health has urged hospitals to stay vigilant, especially regarding patients with respiratory conditions and those showing symptoms like cold, cough, and fever.

COVID-19 Spreading Rapidly in Other Asian Nations

COVID-19 is also witnessing a significant rise in neighboring Asian countries. According to health authorities:

Singapore reported a spike in infections, rising from 11,000 in late April to over 14,000 in early May.

reported a spike in infections, rising from in early May. Hong Kong saw 1,000+ new cases and 33 deaths in the first week of May.

saw and in the first week of May. China is also experiencing a steady increase in cases, with hospital visits for flu-like symptoms doubling compared to the seasonal norm.

is also experiencing a steady increase in cases, with compared to the seasonal norm. Thailand has also reported increased cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks.

New Variants Fueling the Spread

Experts have linked the latest surge to the JN.1 variant and its sub-lineages such as LF.7 and NB.1.8, which are currently dominant across multiple Asian countries. Singapore’s health ministry has confirmed that these sub-variants are primarily driving the ongoing wave.

✅ Key Takeaways