Hyderabad Weather: Thunderstorms Likely After Pleasant Daytime Conditions

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad and its surrounding districts are experiencing continued relief from the summer heat as overcast skies, pleasant weather, and intermittent thunderstorms dominate the week. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, this trend is expected to continue until May 28.

Hyderabad Weather: Cloudy Skies and Mild Rainfall Expected

On Wednesday, Hyderabad, along with nearby districts such as Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy, will remain under cloudy and overcast conditions. While the day may start off dry, sporadic spells of thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected by evening.

Maximum temperatures are forecasted to stay between 32°C and 34°C .

are forecasted to stay between . Gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph may accompany the rains in isolated areas.

Heavy Thunderstorms Predicted for Telangana on Thursday

According to IMD Hyderabad’s afternoon weather bulletin, all districts of Telangana are likely to witness widespread thunderstorms with gusty winds on Thursday. The department has issued alerts for moderate to heavy rainfall across multiple regions.

Statewide Temperature Drop Expected

Weather officials predict that the maximum temperatures will drop 3°C to 5°C below normal across the State. This drop is expected to provide significant relief to residents who have been experiencing high summer temperatures in recent weeks.

Cities including Hyderabad, Warangal, and Khammam may see temperatures stabilizing around 32°C to 34°C .

may see temperatures stabilizing around . The overcast skies and regular showers are contributing to the cooler-than-usual conditions.

Rainy Conditions Likely to Persist Till May 28

The extended weather outlook indicates that Telangana will continue to receive rainfall until May 28. Residents are advised to stay updated with daily weather alerts and take precautions against possible localized flooding, wind damage, and traffic disruptions due to heavy rains and storms.

Stay connected for real-time updates and alerts from IMD Hyderabad.