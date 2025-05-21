Illegal Constructions Demolished by HYDRAA Near SAGE School

Authorities from HYDRAA (Hyderabad Urban Development and Road Authority) carried out a demolition drive on Tuesday against illegal constructions taken up by the management of SAGE School in Medipally, Medchal district. The school had reportedly encroached upon a vital link road that connects RAR Colony to the Hyderabad-Warangal National Highway.

HYDRAA Acts on Complaint by Local Residents

Residents of RAR Colony had long been protesting the encroachment, which they say blocked their main access route. After filing a formal complaint with HYDRAA, the HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath directed officials to take immediate action. Following these orders, HYDRAA teams arrived at the location and demolished the unauthorized structures.

15-Year Struggle Ends for Local Residents

The residents of RAR Colony expressed relief and satisfaction following the demolition. They stated that they had been fighting against the illegal occupation of the road for nearly 15 years, and credited HYDRAA for finally responding and restoring public access.

HYDRAA Commissioner Praised for Swift Action

Commissioner Ranganath’s quick response to citizen complaints has drawn appreciation from locals, who say that this action sets a precedent against land grabbing and road encroachments. The restored link road is expected to ease traffic flow and improve access for hundreds of families in the colony.