Hyderabad: Committee Formed to Investigate Gulzar House Fire Tragedy

Hyderabad: Following the devastating Gulzar House fire incident that claimed 17 lives on May 18, Hyderabad district in-charge minister Ponnam Prabhakar has announced the formation of a six-member high-level committee to investigate the tragedy. The incident has shocked the city and raised serious concerns about building safety, fire preparedness, and enforcement of civic regulations.

Six-Member Committee to Probe Fire Incident

The newly formed inquiry committee includes top officials from key departments:

R V Karnan – GHMC Commissioner

– GHMC Commissioner Anudeep Durisetty – Hyderabad Collector

– Hyderabad Collector C.V. Anand – Hyderabad Commissioner of Police

– Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Nagi Reddy – Director General, Fire Department

– Director General, Fire Department Ranganath – Hyderabad Commissioner

– Hyderabad Commissioner Musharraf – CMD, TSSPDCL

The committee has been tasked with submitting a detailed report to the Chief Minister, outlining the causes of the fire, actions taken by various departments post-incident, and recommendations to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Forensic Experts Begin Investigation at Fire Site

On Tuesday, a forensic team entered the gutted building in Charminar for the first time since the fire broke out. Their preliminary assessment pointed to severe structural damage and hazardous living conditions.

Key findings included:

Around 14 AC units in the building, reportedly operating without proper ventilation

in the building, reportedly operating without proper ventilation Suspected AC compressor explosion due to overheating and excessive pressure

due to overheating and excessive pressure Narrow, tunnel-like staircase that trapped victims during the blaze

that trapped victims during the blaze Complete destruction of shabad flooring and cracks in room walls

and Structural instability making the building unusable in the future

Families Lived in Building for Over 125 Years

Tragically, it was discovered that many of the victims’ families had lived in the building for more than 125 years, highlighting the historic value and age of the property. The fire completely destroyed the ground and upper floors, and rescue efforts were hindered by poor access and outdated infrastructure.

Currently, police bandobast remains in place, and only relatives of the deceased are allowed entry into the premises.

Government Promises Accountability and Prevention Measures

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar emphasized that after reviewing the committee’s report, the Chief Minister, Deputy CM, and senior officials will take strict action based on the findings. The government also aims to implement ground-level safety awareness programs and propose new guidelines to prevent urban fire accidents.

Gulzar House Fire Sparks Citywide Safety Review

The Gulzar House fire has triggered a citywide discussion on fire safety, illegal constructions, and emergency preparedness in densely populated heritage zones like Charminar. With the inquiry now underway, citizens await accountability and meaningful change to prevent further loss of life.