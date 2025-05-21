Three Killed in Car-DCM Van Collision Near Hyderabad; Speeding Suspected

Hyderabad: In a tragic road accident on the outskirts of Hyderabad, three young men lost their lives and another was seriously injured when a speeding car collided head-on with a DCM van early Wednesday morning near Kuntloor village in Rangareddy district, Telangana.

High-Speed Crash Near AEGIS LPG Bunk in Hayatnagar

The fatal accident occurred around 5:45 a.m. near Narayana College, close to the AEGIS LPG bunk in Hayatnagar. According to police, the car, carrying four occupants, lost control and crashed head-on into a DCM van coming from the opposite direction.

The impact was devastating, resulting in the instant death of three passengers. The collision was captured on CCTV, aiding the ongoing police investigation.

Victims Identified as Residents of Kuntloor Village

The deceased have been identified as:

Chandrasena Reddy (24)

Chunchu Trinath Reddy (24)

Chunchu Harshith Reddy (23)

The injured passenger, Alimeti Pavan Kalyan Reddy, was rushed to a private hospital in Hayatnagar for treatment. All four individuals are residents of Kuntloor village.

Police have shifted the bodies to the Osmania General Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

Speeding Blamed for the Collision

Preliminary investigations suggest that the car was being driven at a high speed, leading to the driver losing control. The Hayatnagar Police have registered a case and are conducting a detailed probe.

Separate Accident on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway Injures Bus Passengers

In another incident earlier the same day, several passengers were injured in a multi-vehicle collision near Borrelagudem, close to Choutuppal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

The crash involved:

A truck that hit a private travel bus from behind

that hit a from behind Another travel bus that then rammed into the truck

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, and the accident caused a traffic jam on the busy Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, which was later cleared by police intervention.

Rising Road Accidents Spark Safety Concerns

These back-to-back accidents highlight growing concerns about road safety, high-speed driving, and the need for stricter traffic enforcement. Authorities urge drivers to exercise caution, especially during early morning hours when visibility and alertness may be reduced.