Hyderabad: Fire Breaks Out Near MGBS Metro Station, Cigarette Suspected

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the Musi River bed area near the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) Metro Station on Tuesday evening, prompting a quick response from the fire department. The blaze, which originated in wild vegetation, was quickly brought under control

Fire Erupts in Musi River Course Near MGBS Metro

According to fire officials, the fire started in the dense wild vegetation along the Musi River course, an area known for dry undergrowth. The flames spread rapidly due to dry conditions, covering a vast area before emergency teams arrived.

Fire Department Responds Swiftly

Upon receiving information, a fire tender from a nearby fire station was immediately dispatched. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze within 30 minutes, preventing the fire from reaching nearby infrastructure, including metro and bus facilities.

“It appears to be a case of negligence. A lit cigarette may have been the cause,” said a fire department official.

Lit Cigarette Suspected to Have Caused Fire

Authorities suspect the fire was triggered when someone threw a burning cigarette into the vegetation. While no injuries or major damage were reported, officials have warned of the risks of careless disposal of flammable items, especially in dry areas with wild growth.

No Injuries Reported, Investigation Underway

Though there was no threat to public transport or commuters, the incident has raised concerns about fire safety near high-traffic areas like MGBS Metro Station. A detailed investigation is underway to confirm the exact cause of the fire.

Fire at MGBS a Reminder of Urban Fire Hazards

The fire incident near the Musi River bed highlights the urgent need for public awareness around fire safety and responsible waste disposal. With summer temperatures rising, officials urge the public to avoid littering flammable items in dry, open spaces.