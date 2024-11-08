16th Edition of Poultry India Expo 2024 in Hyderabad from Nov 27

Hyderabad: The 16th edition of Poultry India Expo 2024, the largest and most prestigious international poultry exhibition in South Asia, will be at the Hitex here from November 27 to 29.

Organised by the Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers Association (IPEMA)/ Poultry India, the Expo begins with Knowledge Day, a premier technical seminar on November 26, recognized for bringing together renowned experts from around the world.

With the theme “Unlocking Poultry Potential” the 16th edition Expo 2024 promises to be a transformative platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and showcasing the latest innovations

in the global poultry industry, the Association said in a release here on Friday.

This event is expected to participate over 400 exhibitors from 50 more countries, along with 40,000 visitors including from poultry farmers, government officials, industry integrators, and global poultry experts.

Over 1500 delegates from 25 more countries, participating in various sessions during the 3 day event on topics critical to the growth of the poultry sector.

Knowledge Day event will feature sessions on modern poultry production, innovations in feed mills, nutrition, and animal health.

This year’s Poultry India Expo will bring together global and domestic exhibitors to showcase innovations in poultry management, health, nutrition, and production technologies.

The exhibition will also focus on addressing the emerging challenges facing the poultry sector, such as supply chain disruptions, environmental concerns, and disease management.

IPEMA/ Poultry India President Uday Singh Bayas, appealed for urgent governmental support to sustain and strengthen the poultry sector, a cornerstone of India’s food security, rural employment, and nutritional welfare.

Contributing an annual Rs 1.35 lakh crores and providing essential protein to millions, the Poultry Industry facing severe pressures due to escalating input costs, especially for feed ingredients like maize and soya, compounded by GST burdens on soya meal and poultry equipment, he said.

Immediate policy interventions are needed to stabilize prices, ensure affordable feed, and enable fair access to credit, particularly by expanding priority sector lending thresholds, the President said.

We advocate for exemptions from GST on soya meal and processing machinery to ease financial strain, along with increased Rabi maize cultivation and controlled corn imports for ethanol production to stabilize feed costs, he said.

We also urge fast-tracked vaccine import protocols to combat animal diseases, alongside nationwide support for egg inclusion in school meal programs to address child malnutrition, he added.