Bold Action: CM Revanth Reddy Speaks on HYDRA’s Impact and Musi Project Vision

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy stated that the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) has instilled fear—but only among land encroachers and powerful builders who can resist government actions. “The common people are happy with it,” he asserted.

Revanth Reddy highlighted that he has successfully protected public assets, unlike leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), whose primary focus was personal financial gain. He expressed concern that some prominent media owners are also involved in encroachments and are attempting to undermine HYDRA and spread misinformation.

“I understand that this is a bold decision that could be politically challenging, as encroachers and major builders may fight for their illegal holdings. But my decision is solely for Hyderabad’s protection. Climate change is a crisis we are all facing, and someone needs to address it. While some innocent individuals might face inconvenience, we assure them that they will be taken care of,” the Chief Minister stated.

HYDRAA’s mission is to curb illegal occupation of water bodies, lakes, buffer zones, and stormwater drains as the city expands.

Addressing ongoing criticism of the Musi Rejuvenation Project, a concept championed by Mr. Reddy, he explained that this is a forward-thinking project, though funding and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) are still being finalized. He accused the BRS of spreading false propaganda about the project’s cost. “This is not like the Kaleshwaram project, where the BRS government spent ₹1.2 lakh crore without a complete DPR,” he remarked.

Instead of direct government expenditure, businesses will be encouraged to invest in the project. “We are working with an international consultancy to develop the DPR, and the details will be presented in the Assembly for suggestions,” he said. “I am not like KCR—there is no secrecy here like with the Kaleshwaram project.”

Commenting on the Metro Rail Project expansion, he mentioned that in the third phase, northern areas of the city toward Medchal and Yadagirigutta will be included. “We are already working on 76 km in the second phase, which will be completed soon,” he added.