Musi River Revitalization: CM Revanth Reddy’s Yatra to Clear Public Doubts

Hyderabad: To address concerns and reservations raised by opposition parties and the public regarding the prestigious Musi River rejuvenation project, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will embark on a padayatra on November 8. This yatra will take place on the occasion of his birthday.

The Chief Minister will walk along a 6-kilometer stretch of the Musi River, from Bhongir to the village of Wali Gunda, and will provide details to the public about the pollution affecting the river. In the first phase, the government plans to develop a 21-kilometer stretch of the Musi River.

The Musi River begins in the Anantagiri Hills and passes through Hyderabad, where it is heavily polluted with sewage and industrial waste. During the yatra, the Chief Minister, along with his family, will also visit the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadgirigutta for a special prayer.

The yatra aims to clarify the government’s efforts in restoring the Musi River, respond to criticisms from the main opposition, the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS), as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and ensure the public is informed about the actual progress and benefits of the project.