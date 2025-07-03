India Has 2,500 Political Parties,” says PM Modi — Ghana Parliament Bursts into Laughter

Accra, Ghana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his historic address to the Parliament of Ghana, sparked laughter and a moment of surprise when he remarked that India has over 2,500 political parties.

“I repeat, 2,500 political parties,” PM Modi said with a chuckle, pausing as murmurs and amused reactions rippled through the chamber. The comment even drew a light-hearted repetition from Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, who echoed the number, again prompting laughter from MPs and Modi alike.

“Democracy Is Not Just a System, It’s a Sanskaar”

Speaking in English, PM Modi referred to India as the ‘mother of democracy’, emphasizing that democracy in India is deeply rooted not just in its institutions, but in its culture and values.

“True democracy promotes discussion and debate. It unites people, it supports dignity and promotes human rights,” he said.

Switching briefly to Hindi, Modi stated:

“Hamare liye loktantra system nahi, sanskaar hai.”

He translated it as: “For us, democracy is not just a system, it is a part of our fundamental values.”

India’s Diversity Showcased as Democratic Strength

Modi highlighted India’s incredible diversity as a foundational pillar of its democracy, noting that the country has:

Twenty different political parties governing various states

22 official languages

Thousands of dialects

“This is also the reason that people who have come to India have always been welcomed with open hearts,” he added, stressing how India’s inclusive spirit enables its citizens to integrate easily wherever they go.

"India is the mother of democracy, for us its not merely a system but part of our fundamental values."



Historic Diplomatic Outreach to Ghana

PM Modi’s address marks a historic moment, as it is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in three decades. His speech underlined the democratic and cultural bonds between India and Ghana, as well as mutual respect and friendship.

Following his address, PM Modi interacted with Ghanaian MPs, exchanging greetings and handshakes, reinforcing diplomatic warmth.

Part of Five-Nation Tour Including BRICS Summit

Ghana is the first stop in PM Modi’s ongoing five-nation tour. He will next travel to:

Trinidad and Tobago (July 3–4)

Argentina (July 4–5)

Brazil for the 17th BRICS Summit

for the Namibia, for the final leg of his journey

This multi-nation visit aims to strengthen India’s global partnerships, enhance cultural and economic ties, and promote South-South cooperation.