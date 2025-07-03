Panic in Locality as Mysterious Foam Falls from Sky; Residents Suspect Chemical Cloud: Video

Hyderabad: A strange incident sparked panic and confusion in a local neighborhood when a white foam-like substance, resembling detergent or chemical froth, was seen falling from the sky.

The video shows dozens of people gathered outside, pointing at the floating or drifting foam, visibly alarmed and speculating about its origin. Many compared the falling material to soap suds or industrial chemical discharge, with no clear explanation available at the time.

Locals Left Baffled and Concerned

Witnesses described the scene as “something like a cloud falling from the sky” or “a chemical jhaag (foam)” that landed across rooftops and streets. With no foul smell but a suspicious texture, residents expressed concerns over its health and environmental impact.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” one man says in the video, “Is this some chemical? Is it safe?” Others are heard questioning whether it was pollution, acid rain, or the aftermath of an industrial release.

Possible Causes Under Investigation

While the source of the foam remains unknown, similar phenomena in the past have been attributed to:

Chemical leaks from nearby factories

Detergents or cleaning agents reacting with rainwater

Sewage overflows forming foam through aeration and mixing

Authorities Yet to Issue Statement

As of now, local authorities have not released an official explanation, but residents are urging officials to investigate the incident, collect samples, and issue safety guidelines.

Environmental activists have also asked for immediate testing of air and water in the area to rule out any industrial negligence or airborne chemical exposure.