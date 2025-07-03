Fake Shadowfax Franchise Scam: Hyderabad Man Duped of ₹5.47 Lakh

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man from Bahadurpura, Hyderabad, fell victim to a fraudulent franchise scam and lost ₹5.47 lakh, after being misled by a person falsely claiming to represent Shadowfax Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The incident came to light after the victim filed a complaint with the Cybercrime Police, detailing how he was systematically deceived under the guise of setting up a logistics franchise.

Victim Guided Through Series of Payments

According to the complaint, the scammer introduced himself as a Relationship Manager and convinced the victim to invest in a Shadowfax franchise. The victim was asked to make payments in phases — covering registration fees, documentation, agreements, and equipment costs.

After transferring the amount, the victim was sent a fake Letter of Intent (LoI) and was granted access to a counterfeit franchise login portal, further lending credibility to the fraud.

Insurance Demand Raised Red Flags

Suspicions arose when the fraudster demanded an additional ₹1.14 lakh as insurance charges. When the victim refused to pay the extra amount, all communication from the scammer abruptly stopped, confirming the deceit.

Cybercrime Complaint Filed

Realizing he had been duped, the victim approached the Cybercrime Wing of Hyderabad Police, who have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Authorities believe the scam may be part of a larger network misusing popular brand names to lure unsuspecting individuals into investing money in non-existent business opportunities.

Police Advise Public to Verify Franchise Offers

Cybercrime officials have urged the public to exercise extreme caution when approached with investment or franchise offers, especially those involving large payments upfront.

They advise individuals to:

Verify offers through official company websites or verified contact channels

Avoid making payments without signed and verified agreements

Be wary of high-pressure tactics and unsolicited business proposals

Further investigation is ongoing, and the police are working to trace the fraudster’s identity and digital footprint.