HYDRAA Launches Monsoon Emergency Teams in Mallepally for 24/7 Rainfall Response

Hyderabad: As the monsoon sets in, proactive measures are being taken across the city to mitigate disruptions and ensure public safety. Today, Mallepally Corporator Zafar Khan officially inaugurated the monsoon preparedness efforts in the Mallepally ward, supported by the local Primary Unit.

HYDRAA’s Monsoon Emergency Teams Deployed

As part of the seasonal preparedness, HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency) has mobilized its Monsoon Emergency Teams (METs). These specialized units are trained to handle rainwater drainage, waterlogging prevention, and quick-response operations during storm-related emergencies.

DRF, Sanitation, and Traffic Support on High Alert

In addition to HYDRAA, the Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams have also been deployed, working in close coordination with municipal staff. Resources have been allocated for:

Drain clearance and desilting

Tree-fall and debris removal

Traffic flow management during waterlogging

Garbage clearance to prevent sewer blockages

24/7 Operations to Minimize Monsoon Disruptions

Corporator Zafar Khan emphasized that the teams will operate round the clock, ensuring that no area in the ward is left unattended during rainfall. Their goal is to swiftly respond to emergencies, including tree collapses, overflowing drains, or stagnant water that can lead to health hazards.

Community Cooperation Encouraged

The Corporator also urged local residents to report any rain-related issues promptly to municipal helplines and to cooperate with on-ground teams for smooth operations.