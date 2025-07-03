Hyderabad Police Launch Mega Cordon Search: 53 Vehicles Seized, Absconding Criminal Nabbed

Hyderabad: In a significant step to maintain law and order and curb criminal activity, the Southeast Zone Police conducted a massive cordon and search operation at Singareni Colony under Saidabad Police Station limits, following the directions of Hyderabad DG & CP Mr. C.V. Anand, IPS.

The operation was led under the direct supervision of DCP Southeast Mr. S. Chaitanya Kumar, IPS, with the participation of over 200 police personnel.

53 Vehicles Seized for Lack of Documentation

During the operation, police detained 53 vehicles that were being operated without proper documents. Authorities confirmed that the owners would be required to provide necessary legal proof before the vehicles could be released.

Illegal Gas Refilling and Absconding Criminal Traced

In a major breakthrough, officials seized 2 illegally refilled gas cylinders, used without authorization, posing a significant safety risk to the public.

Additionally, one absconding criminal was located and taken into custody.

26 Suspects Interrogated and Verified

As part of the operation, 26 individuals were detained for questioning. Police verified their backgrounds and current activities as part of efforts to track and monitor suspicious elements within the locality.

Five Rowdy Sheeters Counseled

The operation also targeted known local troublemakers. Five rowdy sheeters were identified and taken into custody for counselling and monitoring, to prevent any future unlawful activities in the area.

DCP Southeast Addresses Media

Following the operation, DCP Mr. S. Chaitanya Kumar, IPS, addressed the media and emphasized that such operations would continue as part of a larger strategy to ensure safety and security in densely populated urban areas. He urged the public to cooperate with police efforts and to report any suspicious behavior in their neighborhoods.