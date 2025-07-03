Hyderabad: Major Fire Averted at Bharat Petrol Pump Near Mailardevpally Police Station

Rangareddy, Telangana: A major disaster was narrowly averted on Wednesday near the Mailardevpally Police Station, when a car suddenly caught fire at a Bharat Petrol Pump, causing panic among the public and staff present at the site.

Flames Erupt from Car Moments After Refueling

According to police reports, a Renault Kwid car that had just refueled at the petrol station suddenly burst into flames while exiting the premises. The vehicle was being driven by Sudharsan, a resident of Shadnagar, who was en route to Dilsukhnagar.

The incident occurred within moments of him leaving the pump, leading to a tense situation as several other vehicles were also refueling nearby at the time.

Petrol Station Staff Act Swiftly with Fire Extinguishers

The petrol pump staff acted with commendable speed and presence of mind. Using fire extinguishers, they managed to bring the flames under control before they could spread further or cause damage to nearby vehicles or the fuel infrastructure.

Their quick action likely prevented a major fire disaster, given the high-risk environment of the fuel station.

Initial Probe Points to Technical Glitch

Preliminary investigation by Mailardevpally Police suggests that the fire may have been caused by a technical fault in the vehicle, although a detailed forensic check is expected to follow.

Officials confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries, and the fire was extinguished before any serious harm could occur.

Public Panic at the Scene

Eyewitnesses reported panic and confusion as flames erupted from the car, especially since multiple vehicles were being refueled simultaneously. Several motorists fled the area in fear of a potential explosion.

Authorities Urge Vehicle Safety Checks

In the wake of this incident, authorities have urged motorists to regularly check their vehicles for electrical or mechanical faults, particularly before long journeys.